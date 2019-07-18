Rockstar Games has delivered countless updates and improvements to GTA Online, the online portion of Grand Theft Auto V. These updates aren't stopping anytime soon, as Grand Theft Auto V is getting the new Diamond Casino and Resort update in just a few days. This update will add the Diamond Casino, where you can bet and gamble in several new activities. Roulette, blackjack, poker, racing, there's plenty to bet on. Then, there's special penthouses for the upper echelon of members. These penthouses can be decked out with the best of the best - home theaters, spas, saunas and more.

Watch the trailer for the Diamond Casino and Resort update below: