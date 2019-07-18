What you need to know
- Grand Theft Auto V is getting a new update called "Diamond Casino and Resort."
- The update adds a casino for gambling, as well as high-class penthouses for players to enjoy.
- This content update will be released on July 23.
- Grand Theft Auto V is currently $30 on the PlayStation Store.
Rockstar Games has delivered countless updates and improvements to GTA Online, the online portion of Grand Theft Auto V. These updates aren't stopping anytime soon, as Grand Theft Auto V is getting the new Diamond Casino and Resort update in just a few days. This update will add the Diamond Casino, where you can bet and gamble in several new activities. Roulette, blackjack, poker, racing, there's plenty to bet on. Then, there's special penthouses for the upper echelon of members. These penthouses can be decked out with the best of the best - home theaters, spas, saunas and more.
Watch the trailer for the Diamond Casino and Resort update below:
Naturally, there's going to be several new cosmetic items for players to acquire in this update. You can get your friends together for parties or hit the tables together.
Grand Theft Auto V has not been specifically enhanced for the PlayStation 4 Pro. If you have any other questions about what is included, you can read more about the Diamond Casino and Resort update right here.
