Gran Turismo has been one of Sony's biggest franchises since the days of the very first PlayStation. The tagline, "the real driving simulator" has always cut straight to the core of what Gran Turismo is all about, and generally speaking has received much praise over the years.

But it's also hard to believe that the PS4 has gone by entirely without a new, full Gran Turismo game. Gran Turismo 6 launched on the PS3, and while PS4 owners have at least had GT Sport, it's fair to say reaction has been mixed at times and it's not quite the same as a full sequel. Which is what we seem to be getting on the PS5. There's still a lot of of questions that need answers, but here's what we know so far. Check out all of the best VPN services you can use in 2020 Gran Turismo 7 debut trailer

Gran Turismo 7 Release date

Gran Turismo 7 debuted during Sony's first PS5 games event, but at this point in time without any indication on when it will actually launch. The PS5 is set to arrive in the Holiday 2020 period but there is nothing currently to suggest Gran Turismo 7 will be a launch title. Or even close to the launch of the new console. Typically, Sony takes what feels like an absolute age to get a new Gran Turismo game out. There were six years between 4 and 5 and four years between Gran Turismo 6 and GT Sport. The shortest time between main releases on the PlayStation consoles has been three years. So...it could still be possible it launches this year or even in 2021 based on history. Fingers and toes crossed. Gran Turismo 7 Resolution and frame rate

Again, this is currently unknown, but resolution and frame rate are already big talking points for the next-gen consoles. But it wouldn't be at all unlikely for Gran Turismo 7 to support both native 4K and 60 FPS. Other titles have already been confirmed with this magic combination, and you'd hope Sony would be swinging for that mark with one of its crown jewels. GT Sport hit a native 1800p with upscaling to 4K on the PS4 Pro and while it didn't manage a constant 60 FPS, it certainly hit the mark. Racing titles don't suffer as badly as something like a first-person shooter with a lower frame rate, but it will need to be consistent. Gran Turismo 7 and PlayStation VR

So far there's been no news on support for PlayStation VR on the PS5, so there's nothing concrete to go on. However, GT Sport supports the current incarnation, albeit in a limited fashion, so assuming there's a future for Sony's VR platform you'd likely assume Gran Turismo 7 is to be part of the plans. Even though it's limited in scope, the GT Sport implementation of VR is excellent. Hopefully it gets expanded upon with Gran Turismo 7. The return of a fan favorite circuit

With only a three minute trailer to go on, actual details are scarce. But one bombshell was dropped immediately: Trial Mountain is back! Something of a fan favorite, the fictional circuit didn't make the cut for GT Sport but is clearly back for the next full sequel. It seems as though it won't be quite as remembered, nevertheless, long time fans of the series will be delighted to see the return of the mountain. Trial Mountain is also joined by circuits that we know of so far such as Northern Isle Speedway, Willow Springs and one of the fastest speedways on earth, Daytona. Gran Turismo 7 Cars

Gran Turismo 6 had over 1,000 cars in its garage, while GT Sport launched with a more focused catalog of under 200. Since the new release will be a full sequel, you'd anticipate a total on the higher side. Obviously the full list is still some way off being released, but the first trailer does at least show off some of the horsepower we'll be able to tame. Returning is the Mazda RX-Vision GT3 from GT Sport, and it will be joined by such cars as the BAC Mono, Aston Martin DB11 and Lamborghini Diablo. Already we can see that the meticulous detail put into the cars in Gran Turismo games is all present and correct. This should be a piece of serious eye candy on the PS5. Gran Turismo 7 Features

A couple of things are immediately noticeable from the first trailer. For one, the in-race UI looks basically the same as it does in GT Sport. That's totally fine, it may not be perfect but it does a good job at presenting the important information and doesn't necessarily need any big changes. More importantly for fans of the series is the fact it looks like fully tuning and customizing cars is back on the table. One of the areas of focus right out of the gate has been the parts shop, with a wide range of parts to make your ride go faster. There's obviously an in-game currency system that pays for these parts, and one of the questions remaining here is whether there will be any microtransactions to help you get more. Will Gran Turismo 7 also be on PS4?

The game was revealed during a dedicated PS5 event with no mention of being available on the PS4. And honestly, it would be a break from tradition to see a Gran Turismo game that spanned two generations of console. As new consoles have come around, so too have new Gran Turismo titles. Never say never, but history would suggest that it will be an exclusive to the PS5. Gran Turismo esports and Getty Images