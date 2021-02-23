What you need to know
- Gran Turismo 7 is an upcoming PS5 racing title being developed by Polyphony Digital.
- It was originally slated to release sometime in 2021.
- Sony confirmed today that Gran Turismo 7 is delayed in 2022 due to development challenges during the pandemic.
Gran Turismo 7 is delayed to 2022. This upcoming racing title from Sony Worldwide Studios developer Polyphony Digital was first revealed at the June 2020 Future of Gaming PS5 event. It's been pushed back as a result of the global pandemic affecting development.
In a statement provided to GQ, Sony PR said that "GT7 has been impacted by Covid-related production challenges and therefore will shift from 2021 to 2022. With the ongoing pandemic, it's a dynamic and changing situation and some critical aspects of game production have been slowed over the past several months. We'll share more specifics on GT7's release date when available."
Sony still has some major exclusives set to release later in 2021, with Returnal on April 30, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart releasing on June 11, with multiple editions available for preorder, as well as Horizon Forbidden West slated to arrive sometime in the second half of the year. A new God of War is also on the way and tentatively releasing in 2021 but very little is known about the game, including what the actual title is.
