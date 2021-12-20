Gran Turismo has been one of Sony's biggest franchises since the days of the very first PlayStation. The tagline, "the real driving simulator," has always cut straight to the core of what Gran Turismo is all about, and generally speaking, has received much praise over the years. But it's also hard to believe that the PS4 has gone by entirely without a new, full Gran Turismo game. Gran Turismo 6 launched on the PS3, and while PS4 owners have at least had GT Sport, it's fair to say the reaction has been mixed at times, and it's not quite the same as a full sequel. Which is what we seem to be getting on the PS5. Here's everything we know about Gran Turismo 7.

Gran Turismo 7 Release date

Gran Turismo 7 debuted during Sony's first PS5 games event with no release date, leading some to speculate that it could be 2021 when it launched. As it turns out, the developers needed a little more time than that. Gran Turismo 7 is one of many games that have been delayed. It now has a release date of March 4, 2022 for PS5 and PS4.

Gran Turismo 7 promises to be the next big leap in the racing franchise. With fan-favorite circuits returning along with new ones and hundreds of cars to choose from, it's sure to be a blast when it launches.

Gran Turismo 7 Resolution and frame rate

Gran Turismo 7 is aiming to hit 60FPS with 4K resolution and HDR support on PS5. While the PS4 is less powerful, it can still deliver some fantastic performance and resolution in games. GT Sport hit a native 1800p with upscaling to 4K on the PS4 Pro, and while it didn't manage a constant 60 FPS, it certainly hit the mark. Racing titles don't suffer as badly as something like a first-person shooter with a lower frame rate, but it will need to be consistent. Gran Turismo 7 and PlayStation VR

So far, there's been little news on support for PlayStation VR on the PS5, so there's nothing concrete to go on in terms of which games hit the device. However, GT Sport supports the current incarnation, albeit in a limited fashion, so assuming there's a future for Sony's VR platform, you'd likely assume Gran Turismo 7 is to be part of the plans. Even though it's limited in scope, the GT Sport implementation of VR is excellent. Hopefully, it gets expanded upon with Gran Turismo 7. The return of a fan favorite circuit

Something that fans immediately picked up on in its initial trailer is that Trial Mountain is back. A fan favorite, the fictional circuit didn't make the cut for GT Sport but is clearly back for the next full sequel. It seems as though it won't be quite as remembered. Nevertheless, long-time fans of the series will be delighted to see the return of the mountain. Trial Mountain is also joined by circuits that we know of so far, such as Northern Isle Speedway, Willow Springs, High-Speed Ring, and one of the fastest speedways on earth, Daytona. Gran Turismo 7 Cars

Gran Turismo 6 had over 1,000 cars in its garage, while GT Sport launched with a more focused catalog of under 200. Since the new release will be a full sequel, you'd anticipate a total on the higher side. Obviously, the full list is still some way off being released, but the first trailer does at least show off some of the horsepower we'll be able to tame. Returning is the Mazda RX-Vision GT3 from GT Sport, and it will be joined by such cars as the BAC Mono, Aston Martin DB11, and Lamborghini Diablo. Already we can see that the meticulous detail put into the cars in Gran Turismo games is all present and correct. This should be a piece of serious eye candy on the PS5. Gran Turismo 7 Features

A couple of things are immediately noticeable from the first trailer. For one, the in-race UI looks basically the same as it does in GT Sport. That's totally fine, it may not be perfect, but it does a good job at presenting the important information and doesn't necessarily need any big changes. More importantly for fans of the series is the fact that fully tuning and customizing cars is back on the table. One of the areas of focus right out of the gate has been the parts shop, with a wide range of parts to make your ride go faster. There's obviously an in-game currency system that pays for these parts, and one of the questions remaining here is whether there will be any microtransactions to help you get more. Will Gran Turismo 7 also be on PS4?