Blue Yeti are widely known to make some of the best pro-grade microphones at affordable prices, and one of their most accessible offerings is available for Black Friday / Cyber Monday at a very attractive price point.

Usually costing $100, the Blue Yeti Nano is a no-nonsense headset that is easy to set up and use for a wide variety of things. Whether you want to have better sound in conference calls, want to record music casually for a hobby, or upgrade your podcast audio, the Blue Yeti Nano is a rock-solid option. I use its predecessor, and have been extremely fond of the brand and its quality. There are various other Blue Yeti mics on sale too for Black Friday, so be sure to check them out.