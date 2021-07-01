For years, the idea of a light source in our homes was a light bulb that only turned on or off with the flick of a switch; that is no longer the case. In 2021, the range of lights for homes is extensive in both form and function — and Govee is at the forefront of pushing that innovation. Because of this, I was very excited to check out the Govee Lyra corner floor lamp. While Govee may not be the first name you may think of when it comes to smart lights, it's quickly becoming one that should. Though Govee does make some products that skew traditional in design, the company is pushing this sector forward with unique products like the Govee Immersion TV backlight and the Govee Glide Wall Lights. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more From a technology standpoint, there are tons of excellent smart light bulbs that are in a traditional form-factor, to immersive lights for an incredible gaming experience that come in so many shapes and sizes. The Govee Lyra has a uniquely designed light fixture that aims to blend in and stand out in a crowd of smart lighting options — and it succeeds glowingly.

Govee Lyra Corner Floor Lamp Bottom line: The Govee Lyra corner floor lamp has a clean, unassuming design that can liven up any space once it's turned on. With multiple lighting modes, smart assistant integration, and amazing colors, it's a wonderful addition to almost any space. The Good Clean and minimal design

Excellent color blending

Very bright

Lots of options in the app

The RF remote is helpful The Bad Power cord could be longer

Assembly was a little tricky $150 at Amazon

$140 at Govee

Govee Lyra Corner Floor Lamp: Price and availability

The Govee Lyra corner floor lamp became available for purchase on June 20, 2021, on both Amazon and Govee's website. You can buy the Lyra on Amazon for the launch price of $149.99 and on Govee's storefront for a sale price of $139.99. The Lyra does require some assembly before use, but you'll get everything you need to put it together and begin using the lamp inside the box. Govee Lyra Corner Floor Lamp: What's good

When the box arrived containing the Govee Lyra, I was excited about the possibilities for what I could do with it — but first, I had to put it together. The main part of the lamp is comprised of three parts — the base, the frame, and the light strip. The frame is made from a nice matte silver aluminum that comes in three sections that slide together and is held together with the included screws — there's even a screwdriver in the box.

Specs Govee Lyra Corner Floor Lamp Dimensions 5.4" x 5.4" x 57.1" Power Cord Length 59.05" LED Type RGBICWW Colors 16 million Brightness 1500 lumens White Color Range 2200k - 6500k Control Mobile app

RF remote Smart Assistant Integration Alexa

Google Assistant Connectivity Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Once that is done, the assembled frame attaches to the weighted, cylindrical base with some screws. With the base and frame completed, it's time to get the lights ready. The RGBICWW LED strip is inside of a frosted silicone case that presses into the frame. At the bottom is the connector that links the lights to the base for power and controls. I had some complications getting the LED strip installed, but once done, it was time to power it up.

After I decided on a location for Lyra, placing it in a corner for the light to be reflected against, I turned it on with the included remote. It's a relatively simple remote that offers a lot of functionality. It works via RF, radio frequency, so you don't have to worry about line of sight for the lamp to respond. You can change colors, brightness, enable Music Mode, and of course, power. There's also a magnetic holder that clips onto the lamp for attaching the remote. The Govee Lyra's minimal design helps it blend into the surroundings very well when it's not in use. I have some Govee smart lights in my home, so I already have the companion app installed on my phone, and I had an idea of what to expect from the LED quality — and does the lamp ever deliver. After adding the Lyra to the app, I began to play around with some of the settings. Thanks to the variety of options within the app, the Lyra can be everything from a solid color from over 16 million choices or a white with a temperature range from warm 2200k to cool 6500k.

The Govee Lyra shines in its ability to blend colors together. Because the lightstrip uses RGBICWW LED technology, it can produce a very wide range of colors and whites and produce different colors at the same time across the strip. When enabling gradients in the app, the vibrant colors perfectly blend for a very impressive glow.

While that is impressive itself, the fun really kicks in when you add motion to the mix. The combination of beautifully blended hues and the movement that the Govee app enables is mesmerizing. In addition, there are over 25 different scenes built into the app that invoke different types of movement across the Lyra.

Music mode has six different styles to sync your Lyra and use either the microphone on the lamp or your phone to react to.

While the preset scenes great, you can get creative and make your own as well. The DIY section of the app allows you to make design lighting that fits whatever situation you want. For example, I made some that match some of my favorite sports team's colors. Then because the motion feature is so great, there are eight different options for motion and one to enable Music Mode with your custom colors.

Govee Lyra Corner Floor Lamp: What's not good

The Govee Lyra does a fantastic job of illuminating a space, and it even looks great when it's not on. From a functionality standpoint, I really can't fault it at all. The issues I have with the lamp aren't with its functionality but with some of its physical characteristics. I really only have a couple of nitpicks about the Lyra — its power cord and the assembly process. I really love the materials used and the color choices Govee made with the Lyra. When powered off, it blends in wonderfully into almost any space, and when noticed, the Lyra is sleek and modern looking. If you aren't a fan of the lamp's style, it has a small enough footprint that it can be tucked behind furniture and glow from behind it. However, finding where to put the lamp is made even more difficult due to the short power cord.

At just under five feet long, the Lyra's power cord limits its placement unless you want to drag out an extension cord.

Depending on your home, you may have a lot of power outlets and have plenty of options for where you can plug in your lamp. However, if your home doesn't — like mine — then being able to put the Lyra exactly where you want may require an extension cord. While yes, this does solve the problem, I'd rather be required to wrap up the built-in power cable to shorten it than use a clunky extension cord for my new sleek floor lamp.

The other issue I had with the Govee Lyra was in the assembly process. I've put together my fair share of tech products and am pretty handy overall — I live on a farm; it's a pre-requisite. But there were a couple of points during the construction of the lamp that I had issues with, the most worrisome of which was the connection of the base to the LED strip. The wires that go into this plug are very small, and the plug, while it isn't particularly large, is a bit on the clunky side for the size of the frame. I was concerned that the wires would be damaged when trying to tuck it into the frame as it was a very tight fit. A more elegant method of connecting the two parts would be much appreciated. Govee Lyra Corner Floor Lamp: Competition

As unique as the Govee Lyra is, finding options that are a direct competitor is difficult in both form and features. If the flexibility in lighting options and the wonderful blending of lights in a lamp form factor you are looking for, then the Cololight may be worth considering. It is much smaller than the Lyra but offers some similar features for a smaller price tag. It is comprised of small hexagons that link together to create a variety of shapes, and you can purchase additional sections to expand your lamp. The Cololight app lets you create your own designs, use preset options, and offer both motion and music interactivity. It won't get as bright as the Lyra, so it doesn't offer quite as much in terms of illuminating an entire room.

However, if it's the Lyra design and form factor you like, then maybe the Philips Hue Signe is one you should look at. On the surface, the Signe looks very similar to the Govee offering, except the base is triangular rather than round. The biggest difference, though, is in the features. Philps Hue makes some of the most popular smart lights on the market, but they are on the pricey side of the line. At $250, the Signe is quite a bit more expensive than the Lyra and lacks many of the features found on the lamp from Govee. You won't find the multi-color blending that the Lyra has or movement either. The Signe makes up for some of that with integration into the expansive ecosystem that Philips Hue has. Govee Lyra Corner Floor Lamp: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want a well-made floor lamp that both stands out and blends in

You want to add vibrant and lively colors to a room without sticking something to your walls or furniture

You want a light that can add ambiance to a room with moving colors or by reacting to music or other sounds -You want a smart floor lamp that can be used with or without the internet You shouldn't buy this if... Your home's power outlets aren't close to where you'd like to place the lamp, and you don't want to use an extension cord The Govee Lyra is a floor lamp that can both stand out in a room and simultaneously virtually disappear. Thanks to its slim design, it can go unnoticed until it is switched on. The vivid rainbow of colors and white hues can add so much to a room. From simply adding light to a dark space to creating a mood with rich colors that dance on your wall, the Lyra is excellent. Just make sure you have power outlets near where you want the light. Otherwise, you'll be dragging out an extension cord due to the short power cable on the lamp. 4.5 out of 5 I have a lot of smart lights in my home. I love the flexibility that current lighting technology offers, from basic tunable white bulbs to multi-colored wall panels. However, there are areas of my home that I'd like to add some lighting flair but haven't because I didn't find the perfect option. The Govee Lyra perfectly fits the bill due to its excellent LED tech and the lamp's form factor. I wanted to find a light that could be a basic light with tunable whites and add color to the room and energy via movement and blending hues. I could have used an LED light strip and attached it to my wall or something, but I wanted a better option. The Lyra does everything I could ask for and more. The app is easy to use and has plenty of options to customize the light as I choose. I just wish the power cord on the lamp was about three feet longer.