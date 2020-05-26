Google Pay Power Button ShortcutSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

Google is making it more secure to pay with your voice with Assistant-enabled devices. It has added Voice Match authentication to Assistant, allowing the service to confirm that it is the account owner (or another authorized user) who is making the purchase. It's much like how you can add the option for a fingerprint or a pin to Google Play purchases made conventionally on a phone or tablet. Google has also rolled out a recent update to its Voice Match service, allowing for more precision-guided voice recognition in anticipation of this change.

"When you authorize payments with Voice Match, you can make purchases with your Google Assistant, like in-action upgrades through Google Play digital goods," Google's payments FAQ reads. A spokesperson confirmed to Android Police that the feature was new, and being pilot tested at the moment. Google may have more to share about this in a week when it launches Android 11's beta.

