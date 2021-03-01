YouTube announced a new feature called Shorts last year, a short-video format similar to TikTok. Nearly six months after its announcement, YouTube has finally started rolling out the feature in beta in the U.S (via XDA Developers).

When YouTube shared its 2021 roadmap last month, it revealed that the Shorts player is now receiving over 3.5 billion daily views. Due to the rising popularity of the feature, the number of Indian channels using Shorts creation tools has more than tripled since December.

YouTube Shorts can be up to 60 seconds long and appear on the homepage Shorts shelf. Shorts are also featured on channel pages by default and can even be found in your subscription feeds.