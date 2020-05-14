RCS is an upgrade to the standard SMS messaging feature set that exists on all smartphones. It adds typing indicators, read receipts, emoji reactions, support for higher quality file sharing, and so on. In essence, it turns basic SMS into instant messaging and makes the Messages app an iMessage and WhatsApp competitor. While it is typically carrier dependent, Google has opted to take on that burden for now while carriers get their act together.

The company announced the rollout of RCS last year, but it has been a slow release so far.

Where is Google's RCS officially available?

RCS is available in the following countries as per Google's official announcements. The company brought it to the UK last year first, with Spain being the most recent addition in March 2020.

France

Mexico

Spain

The United Kingdom

The United States

Tentative availability

Google has yet to announce the rollout of RCS in these regions, but users have self-reported access to the service, indicating an ongoing roll-out.

Argentina

Italy

Pakistan

Poland

Portugal

Singapore

Turkey

Apps that support RCS

As of now, only Google's Messages app supports Google's chat protocol. The company and Samsung have announced a pairing that would allow for cross-compatibility which should be rolling out sometime this year. Google also plans to allow other OEMs to build RCS support into their first-party SMS apps. However, both Google and Samsung's messaging apps can plug into carrier supported RCS at the moment, which brings us to our next section.

Carriers that support RCS

In some places, carriers already support RCS. You won't need to wait for Google if you're in one of those countries, all you need is a SIM card and an Android phone running an RCS compatible app. GSMA offers a list of all carriers offering RCS through May 4 -- alphabetized below for your convenience.

Asia Pacific

Australia - Telstra

India - Airtel (Bharti Airtel)

India - Reliance Jio (Reliance Industries)

Japan - KDDI

Japan - NTT DOCOMO

Japan - SoftBank

Malaysia - Celcom (Axiata)

New Zealand - Vodafone

Philippines - Globe Telecom

South Korea - LG Uplus

South Korea - SK Telecom

South Korea - KT

Europe

Albania - Telekom Albania (OTE)

Albania - Vodafone

Belgium - Orange

Czech Republic - Vodafone

Denmark - Telekom (Deutsche Telekom)

France - SFR (Altice Europe)

Germany - O2 (Telefonica)

Germany - Telekom (Deutsche Telekom)

Greece - Cosmote (OTE)

Greece - Vodafone

Hungary - Magyar Telecom

Hungary - Vodafone

Ireland - Vodafone

Italy - Vodafone

Malta - Vodafone

Norway - Telenor

Norway - Telia

Portugal - Vodafone

Romania - Orange

Romania - Telekom Romania (OTE)

Romania - Vodafone

Russian Federation - MTS (Sistema)e

Slovakia - Orange

Slovakia - Slovak Telekom (Deutsche Telekom)

Spain - Movistar (Telefonica)

Spain - Orange

Spain - Vodafone

Sweden - Telia

Switzerland - Swisscom

United Kingdom - Vodafone

Greater China

China - China Mobile

Latin America

Argentina - Claro (America Movil)

Brazil - Claro

Brazil - Nextel

Brazil - Oi

Brazil - Vivo (Telefonica)

Columbia - Claro (America Movil)

Costa Rica - Claro (America Movil)

Dominican Republic - Claro (America Movil)

El Salvador - Claro (America Movil)

Guatemala - Claro/Movistar (America Movil)

Hondruras - Claro (America Movil)

Mexico - Movistar (Telefonica)

Mexico - Telcel (América Móvil)

Nicaragua - Claro (America Movil)

Panama - Clara (America Movil)

Paraguay - Claro (America Movil)

Puerto Rico - Claro (America Movil)

Uruguay - Claro (America Movil)

Middle East and North Africa

Jordan - Orange (Jordan Telecom)

Morocco - Orange

Tunisia - Orange

Turkey- Vodafone

North America

Canada - Bell (BCE)

Canada - Rogers

Canada - Telus

United States of America - AT&T

United States of America - Evolve Cellular

United States of America - Google Fi

United States of America - Illinois Valley Cellular

United States of America - Sprint (SoftBank)

United States of America - T-Mobile (Deutsche Telekom)

United States of America - TracFone Wireless

United States of America - U.S. Cellular

United States of America - Verizon Wireless

Sub-Saharan Africa

Botswana - Orange

Burkina Faso - Orange

Cameroon - Orange

Congo, Democratic Republic - Orange

Cote d'Ivoire - Orange

Guinea - Orange (Sonatel)

Guinea-Bissau - Orange (Sonatel)

Madagascar - Orange

Niger - Orange

Nigeria - 9Mobile

Senegal - Orange (Sonatel)

South Africa - Vodacom

How to enable RCS Chat features on any Android device