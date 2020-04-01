Google's flagship Pixel 4 is set to drop in pricing in the UK. The company is discounting the flagship handset by £150 when you buy a 64 GB model. If you opt for a larger 128 GB model, you'll be able to save up to £170. These savings apply to both the Pixel 4 and 4 XL.

These deals run from April 1st through to the 14th of April. You can purchase the Pixel 4 from Google's partners in Argos, Carphone Warehouse, John Lewis, and from the Google Store itself (albeit from April 4th).

Earlier this week, Google announced savings on the Pixel 3a, Chromecast and Google Home family. Those deals will run through April 21st, stopping a little bit after the savings on the flagship Pixels end.