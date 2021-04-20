What you need to know
- Google is rolling out improved Maps integration with Google Workspace.
- This new update will add Google Maps to the Workspace side panel.
- You'll be able to use Maps while in other Workspace apps like Calendar without needing to switch.
Google's Workspace side panel is adding support for Google Maps, the company announced this week. The panel already hosts relevant apps like Tasks and Keep, but Google Maps comes in as an idiosyncratic addition to what was a focused part of the Workspace interface.
The way Google explains it, the addition does make a lot of sense. With the newfound Google Maps integration, you can now more easily find information about a location and see precise details without needing to switch apps. It's aimed at smoothening the workflow of frequent Calendar power-users. If you're entering a meeting or an appointment into the Calendar web app, opening Google Maps to see the opening time of a venue, travel time to the location, average traffic, and so on, would now just be a click away. Google already lets you work with Maps to some degree in Calendar, but this new integration is a lot more powerful.
As you can see from the gif above, using it as easy as clicking the Maps icon on the side panel. Google is rolling this change out to all Google Workspace customers from April 19 for users on the rapid release channels. Those on the more scheduled release domains will see it starting May 3rd, and it should reach all customers by the 18th. This includes G Suite Basic and G Suite Business customers as well.
The timing of this update is likely not a coincidence. As travel begins to re-open (at least intranationally), fewer meetings are going to take place on Zoom or Meet. Google's already planning to bring some of its workers back to the office, so a feature that would have been relatively limited in usefulness last year is more likely to be an important one going forward.
Review: MLB The Show 21 is a consistent upgrade to the sports franchise
MLB The Show 21 makes its next-gen debut this year, and thanks to the upgraded power, the sports game shines. It's another big upgrade in the most consistent sports games franchise out there, and is a must-play for fans of the sport.
HTC Vive Air could be the first major Oculus Quest competitor
The HTC Vive Air looks to deliver a whole new kind of fit to the VR world, with a completely washable exterior and lightweight, breathable materials.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Break a sweat with these great Oculus Quest 2 exercise games and apps
Do you prefer your workouts to challenge your full body? Do you care more about aerobics or muscle training? Do you need a high-speed soundtrack or a high score to motivate you? Or do you want a game first and foremost, with exercise as a happy bonus? Whatever your preferences, we have the best Oculus Quest 2 VR experiences to keep you healthy while staying indoors.