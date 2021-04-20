Google's Workspace side panel is adding support for Google Maps, the company announced this week. The panel already hosts relevant apps like Tasks and Keep, but Google Maps comes in as an idiosyncratic addition to what was a focused part of the Workspace interface.

The way Google explains it, the addition does make a lot of sense. With the newfound Google Maps integration, you can now more easily find information about a location and see precise details without needing to switch apps. It's aimed at smoothening the workflow of frequent Calendar power-users. If you're entering a meeting or an appointment into the Calendar web app, opening Google Maps to see the opening time of a venue, travel time to the location, average traffic, and so on, would now just be a click away. Google already lets you work with Maps to some degree in Calendar, but this new integration is a lot more powerful.