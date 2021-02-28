Google's developer team loves to make tools to use with Android Studio and show off how they work. The development of Kotlin and Android Jetpack libraries has changed the way a lot of developers who write the non-Google apps we love work. But its newest tool might be one of the best yet, specifically when it comes to apps for "big screens".

A big screen can mean a lot of things, but in this case, we're talking about tablets and Chromebooks. It's no secret that even the best Android tablets or the best Chromebooks all suffer from one of Android's biggest flaws: plenty of apps look really bad or just don't work as they should once you move past a phone screen.

A big part of the reason for that is that Android apps are usually resizable to infinity — really, you can sideload apps onto a huge television with the right Android TV box, and most work. They just look very ugly, and oftentimes the controls either aren't available or aren't where they should be. You would think that this would be a good thing, but it means that apps developed on a phone really only work well on phones. The extra real estate offered by a tablet or a Chromebook or even a foldable like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is wasted space.

Many Android apps can resize and work, just not very well.

Jetpack Compose, Android Developers' latest tool, just might be able to fix that. Jetpack libraries are like plugins for Android Studio that provide a quick and easier way to do mundane, repetitive tasks that have to be done if you want to build an Android app. They allow you to incorporate new code into existing APIs, as well as provide new APIs that a developer can use without writing a ton of code from scratch. But Jetpack Compose is a little bit different.