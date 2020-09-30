What you need to know
- A listing for the new Chromecast with Google TV has been spotted on the Canadian Google Store.
- The listing reveals customers in Canada will get six months of Netflix with the new Chromecast.
- Chromecast with Google TV will be unveiled alongside the Nest Audio smart speaker and new Pixel phones at Google's hardware event later today.
Google is set to reveal a new Chromecast, Nest-branded smart speaker, and two 5G-enabled Pixel phones at its "Launch Night In" event later today. Ahead of the big event, the new Chromecast with Google TV has been spotted on the Canadian Google Store.
Although the listing is no longer accessible, a Reddit user managed to save a screenshot before it was pulled down. In addition to giving us another look at the new dongle and its voice remote, the listing reveals the Chromecast with Google TV will be priced at $69 in Canada. In the United States, however, the device will carry a lower $49 price tag.
To sweeten the deal, Google will be offering six months of Netflix subscription to anyone who purchases the Chromecast with Google TV from its Canadian store between September 30 and December 31, 2021. Even though the dongle will be capable of streaming 4K HDR content, Google will only be giving away six months of the Netflix Standard streaming plan, which supports 1080p streaming on two screens at the same time.
It remains to be seen if Google will be giving away Netflix subscriptions with its new Chromecast in the U.S. and other markets too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy S20 review: A near-perfect, pocket-friendly powerhouse
The smallest of the three Galaxy S20 models may seem boring next to its big brothers, but don't be so quick to overlook it. The regular S20 is the best phone for value and the best phone for one-handed power-users and shutterbugs alike.
The latest Steve Aoki concert is even better in VR
Do you miss live concerts? Steve Aoki and Oculus are teaming up to help bring you an immersive live concert in VR on September 30 based on Neon Future IV, the 4th studio album launched earlier this year.
How to watch Google's Pixel 5 event livestream on September 30
Between new Pixel phones and an all-new Chromecast, we're expecting a few different hardware announcements from Google's "Launch Night In" event on Septemeber 30. Here's how you can tune-in and watch it!
Best Ethernet adapters for your Chromecast or Fire TV Stick
If you've been having trouble with Wi-Fi on your streaming stick, an Ethernet adapter may be a good investment. A wired connection avoids any signal interference or competition for bandwidth and gives your cast or stream priority access to data. Some adapters simply do just that, while others take advantage of the direct access to your Chromecast or Fire TV Stick to add other useful...