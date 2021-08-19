Google introduced a new hospitality solution offering a hands-free, voice first experience with Google Assistant last year. The solution, which is already available in several hotels across the U.S. and U.K., is now expanding to Legoland hotels. Guests can now access "the best of Google" at both Legoland Hotel and Legoland California Resort, as well as the new Legoland Hotel at Legoland New York Resort.

You can use Google Assistant on Google's best smart display at Legoland hotels to find help from hotel staff, listen to the news, get park information, receive local restaurant recommendations from the hotel's concierge, set an alarm, and check the weather. You'll also be able to take a YouTube tour of the Legoland theme park on the Nest Hub before your visit. International guests can use the Assistant as their interpreter for up to 30 languages.