What you need to know
- Google's hands-free, voice-first experience on Nest Hub smart displays is now available in guest rooms at Legoland hotels.
- Guests can use Google Assistant on Nest Hub smart displays at Legoland hotels to do things like find help, play music, get recommendations for local restaurants, and more.
- Guests won't have to sign in to the device to access the features.
Google introduced a new hospitality solution offering a hands-free, voice first experience with Google Assistant last year. The solution, which is already available in several hotels across the U.S. and U.K., is now expanding to Legoland hotels. Guests can now access "the best of Google" at both Legoland Hotel and Legoland California Resort, as well as the new Legoland Hotel at Legoland New York Resort.
You can use Google Assistant on Google's best smart display at Legoland hotels to find help from hotel staff, listen to the news, get park information, receive local restaurant recommendations from the hotel's concierge, set an alarm, and check the weather. You'll also be able to take a YouTube tour of the Legoland theme park on the Nest Hub before your visit. International guests can use the Assistant as their interpreter for up to 30 languages.
You won't need to sign in to the device to start using these features, which means no activity will be linked to your Google account. The Nest Hub doesn't have a camera either, and the microphone can be easily turned off using the physical switch. Google also says that all activities are automatically wiped from the device when it is reset for the next guest.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
