It's not much, but we finally have a timeline of sorts telling us when to expect Google Stadia's awaited free tier.

In an interview given to Protocol, Google exec Phil Harrison hinted at release schedule, saying:

The big strategic difference is that over the next few months you will be able to experience Stadia for free. No money down, without having to put a box in your home, you can just click and play amazing games straight from our data center.

There's almost nothing vaguer than a few months in terms of timelines, but at least its confirmation that the free Stadia is on track for at least this year, and hopefully by the summer.