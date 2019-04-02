When the Pixel 3 launched in October 2018, one of its most interesting features was Call Screen — something that allows the Google Assistant to answer calls for you so you can decide if you want to pick up or end the call. It expanded to the Pixel 2 and Pixel series last year, and now it looks like it'll soon be made available for Android One phones.

Spotted by u/hkyq in the r/Android subreddit, two new flags have been added to the Google Phone app as part of the latest beta update. They include: