When the Pixel 3 launched in October 2018, one of its most interesting features was Call Screen — something that allows the Google Assistant to answer calls for you so you can decide if you want to pick up or end the call. It expanded to the Pixel 2 and Pixel series last year, and now it looks like it'll soon be made available for Android One phones.
Spotted by u/hkyq in the r/Android subreddit, two new flags have been added to the Google Phone app as part of the latest beta update. They include:
data_rollout__SpeakEasy.CallScreenEnglishUsForMoto__launched data_rollout__SpeakEasy.CallScreenEnglishUsForNokia__launched
As you can see, it suggests that Call Screen is in the works for Motorola and Nokia handsets.
Speculating a bit further, it's also worth pointing out that the Google Phone app only works on certain Google-approved devices and that both Motorola and Nokia have Android One devices in their respective lineups. As such, it's safe to assume that Call Screen may initially start out with Moto and Nokia phones and then later expand to Android One handsets from other OEMs.