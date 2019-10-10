The Pixel 4 is set to launch next week, and thanks to all the leaks, there isn't much left we don't already know about Google's latest smartphone. However, it appears not every detail is widely known, and after digging into some code, XDA-Developers has confirmed the new "raise to talk" feature Google is working on for Assistant.

"Raise to talk" was first spotted by 9to5Google and will allow you to activate Assistant by simply lifting up your phone. That would be yet another way to invoke the next-gen Assistant beyond the traditional hot words, swiping up from the corners, or squeezing the frame on the Pixel 4.

This new way to summon Assistant is also expected to work with Continued Conversation. In fact, when examining the code, XDA-Developers noticed that the strings specifically referenced using "lifting your phone" in order to "ask follow-up questions."

"Raise to talk" could add a new convenient way to activate Assistant, but it also raises some privacy concerns about your phone accidentally listening in on you. However, 9to5Google notes that: