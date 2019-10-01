Lenovo was the first to the market with a Google Assistant smart display. It offered two different convenient sizes and an attractive modern design. Our own Daniel Bader was particularly impressed, calling it "an outstanding thoughtful bit of hardware."

Unfortunately, over the past couple of weeks, many users have been reporting issues with the device on Twitter and the Lenovo product forums. The problem appears to have started with a failed update which sends the Smart Display into a continuous loop after it reaches 45%.

To make matters worse, several have stated these are brand new units that were just purchased. That's not a very positive first experience to have as a customer.