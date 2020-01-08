Chromebooks may be gaining support for electronic privacy screens in an upcoming update later this year. A privacy screen is a screen accessory that essentially reduces display visibility from any angle other than dead-on, and it prevents people from peeking at your screen when working on private data in public. Electronic privacy screens basically do the same, albeit it's built directly into the computer's own display.

While some Windows laptops have shipped with electronic privacy screens, no Chromebook has. This is due to the lack of built-in support in the lightweight operating system, at least for now. Google is adding support for electronic privacy screens to Chrome OS, as per an addition to the Chromium codebase (via Chrome Story).

The code commit reads: