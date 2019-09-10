Google's Play Store subscription service, called Play Pass, will soon be launched to take on the Apple Arcade game subscription service. The company has teased the upcoming service on Twitter, saying "Google Play Pass is coming soon."

As reported by the folks over at Android Police, Google had begun testing the Play Pass subscription service in July this year. At that time, the subscription service was priced at $4.99 a month. However, it is certainly possible that the final price could change before the service is rolled out.