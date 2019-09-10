What you need to know
- Google's Play Pass subscription service is coming soon.
- The service is expecteed to have a $5 monthly fee and include access to 'hundreds' of premium apps.
- Games like Stardew Valley and Marvel Pinball will also be included.
Google's Play Store subscription service, called Play Pass, will soon be launched to take on the Apple Arcade game subscription service. The company has teased the upcoming service on Twitter, saying "Google Play Pass is coming soon."
As reported by the folks over at Android Police, Google had begun testing the Play Pass subscription service in July this year. At that time, the subscription service was priced at $4.99 a month. However, it is certainly possible that the final price could change before the service is rolled out.
It’s almost time ⏲️ Google Play Pass is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/vTbNmRehLm— Google Play (@GooglePlay) September 9, 2019
A Play Pass subscription will give you access to 'hundreds' of premium apps and games on the Google Play Store, with no ads and unlocked in-app purchases. A Family plan is expected to be available as well. While there is no evidence yet that suggests Play Pass will include exclusive games from popular developers, the service will include a few premium games such as Stardew Valley and Marvel Pinball.
Apple Arcade, which was announced by the Cupertino-based company in March this year, is a game subscription service that will offer over 100 games from several major developers, including a few exclusives. The service is planned to be launched in over 150 countries this fall. Just like Google, however, Apple is yet to announce just how much users will have to pay to get a monthly subscription.
