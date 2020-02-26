What you need to know
- Google is making a $10 billion investment in U.S infrastructure in 2020.
- The investments are focused on 11 of the 26 states the firm currently has a presence in, including New York, Ohio, and Colorado.
- The firm made a similar investment of $13 billion in 2019.
Google will be investing over $10 billion into the U.S. in 2020, mostly focused on its data centers and offices.
The firm will focus its investments on 11 states, including Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington, and California. Generally, it will be expanding its offices in those regions and investing into local communities as part of this project. More specifically, it'll also be opening new data centers in Ohio and improve the existing ones in Iowa, Nebraska, and Oklahoma.
In Seattle, Google will be expanding its Cloud campus and opening a new "major development" in Kirkland for a launch later this year.
Writing in a blog post, Google's Sundar Pichai said:
These investments will create thousands of jobs—including roles within Google, construction jobs in data centers and renewable energy facilities, and opportunities in local businesses in surrounding towns and communities.
This effort builds on the momentum of the $13 billion investment in communities from South Carolina to Nevada we made in 2019. Combined with other R&D investments, Google's parent company Alphabet was the largest investor in the U.S. last year, according to a report from the Progressive Policy Institute.
