Google will now let you bookmark TV shows and movies from search, and it's doing so via a new Watchlist feature. First spotted last year , Watchlist lets you save recommendations so you can keep track of movies you find in Search. When a search about a movie or TV show is performed, Google's knowledge panel for that movie or TV show will now display an add to Watchlist option. If it's then saved to Watchlist, said movie or TV show will be added to a collection that is accessible in the Google Search app. Watchlist is now rolling out widely from today.

If you are one of the people who frequently use Android TV, Google is updating the home screen with three new rows from YouTube. First, you'll find a "COVID-19 news" row, providing fast and easy access to news videos and reports from public health agents. The other two rows are entertainment-focused, with one focusing on Google's Stay Home #WithMe campaign and the other showcasing free, ad-supported movies from YouTube.

Like with Watchlist, this is also rolling out from today onward.

