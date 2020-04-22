What you need to know
- Google is rolling out Watchlist, a movie and tv show bookmarking feature for Mobile.
- It's updating Android TV's home screen with a new row highlighting COVID-19 news and videos from local health authorities.
- It'll also show off free ad-supported movies on YouTube right as well.
Google will now let you bookmark TV shows and movies from search, and it's doing so via a new Watchlist feature. First spotted last year, Watchlist lets you save recommendations so you can keep track of movies you find in Search. When a search about a movie or TV show is performed, Google's knowledge panel for that movie or TV show will now display an add to Watchlist option. If it's then saved to Watchlist, said movie or TV show will be added to a collection that is accessible in the Google Search app. Watchlist is now rolling out widely from today.
If you are one of the people who frequently use Android TV, Google is updating the home screen with three new rows from YouTube. First, you'll find a "COVID-19 news" row, providing fast and easy access to news videos and reports from public health agents. The other two rows are entertainment-focused, with one focusing on Google's Stay Home #WithMe campaign and the other showcasing free, ad-supported movies from YouTube.
Like with Watchlist, this is also rolling out from today onward.
Android TV: What is it, and should you buy a TV or a box with it?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Hands-on with Edge+, the most exciting Motorola phone in years
It's been years since Motorola has created a proper flagship Android phone, but that's changing in 2020. The Motorola Edge+ is here, touting a large curved display, a massive battery, and blazing-fast 5G speeds. Here are our initial impressions after going hands-on with the phone.
Google finally rolls out hotword sensitivity option for Assistant devices
Google is finally rolling out “Hey Google” sensitivity option for Assistant devices. The feature allows users to make their Assistant devices more or less responsive to the “Hey Google” hotword with the help of a slider.
YouTube now offers a Flex mode for the Galaxy Z Flip
YouTube for Android is now a little more optimized for the Galaxy Z Flip with Flex mode. Working with Samsung engineers, YouTube now takes advantage of the Z Flip's novel form factor.
Create the ultimate home theater experience with these Android TV boxes
Android TV options are much more vast than previously, but it can be tough to sift through the bad ones to find the good options. We have found some of the best options on the market, including those just recently released.