What you need to know
- Google is improving how its recommendations work on Google TV as it begins taking user preference into account.
- It's only available on TVs and not the Google TV app on mobile.
- You'll be able to try it when it finishes rolling out across the U.S. this week.
If there's one thing Google is good at, it's recommending you stuff. Whether it's stuff to watch on YouTube, stuff to listen to with YouTube Music, improvements to your photos, etc., the company is good at its shtick.
For owners of the Chromecast with Google TV, the company is expanding how its recommendations systems work to the new device with a new feature coming this week.
The Google TV team announced via blog post:
Starting this week, you can help train Google TV on the big screen to give you better recommendations by sharing your preferences. In Settings, click "Content Preferences" and quickly rate a series of movies and shows to instantly refresh your recommendations.
Basically, you'll be able to tell Google what sort of stuff you like and what sort of stuff you don't like, Google will look at what you've actually told them, and it'll use that extra information to build your content profile.
Google notes that this is coming to Google TV only, so you won't find this on the app for Android and iOS, unfortunately. The Google TV app remains exclusive to U.S. users at this time, though it may come worldwide eventually.
Chromecast with Google TV
The Chromecast with Google TV is Google's first real TV stick in the traditional sense. Coming in three sleek colors, the low-price and thoughtful interface make this a tempting product.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Outcasters isn't a killer-app for Stadia, but it's still pretty fun
Outcasters just released on Google Stadia and is included at no extra-charge for all Pro subscribers. It's not a must-play title by any means, but it still offers plenty of fun with its inventive twist on twin-stick shooting.
Google just made it a lot easier to control your phone with just your voice
Google today announced the launch of a new version of its Voice Access accessibility feature, which will be available on devices running Android 6.0 and above in Beta. It has also announced five more useful new features that will be rolling out to Android devices in the coming weeks.
Did you buy a Moto G phone in 2020?
Moto G phones are some of our favorite budget Android phones on the market. Did you buy one in 2020?
What color Amazon Echo (4th Gen) should I buy?
For the past several iterations, Amazon has offered customers their choice of colors for the Echo smart speaker. We'll break down all of the options to help you decide which is right for you.