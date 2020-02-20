Google is testing a small YouTube Music redesign, playing with elements on the Now Playing page to improve clarity.

Spotted by Android Police, this change lightens up the default dark mode in YouTube Music's Now Playing screen to a more pleasant light grey. It also adds a tabbed interface where users can tap between the Up Next list and a new lyrics tab so the can sing along to their favorite tunes.

The changes are mostly for the better. Shuffle and Repeat were hidden by default for some reason, despite being oft used buttons. YouTube's Music lyric feature was also all but hidden, and this change makes it visible to everyone not named Sherlock Holmes.

Here's the new UI in screenshots: