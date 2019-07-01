The Android Messages app will soon support camera effects similar to the ones found on apps such as Instagram and Snapchat. According to the folks over at XDA Developers, who discovered the feature first, a total of five new camera effects are being tested for Android Messages: plane, confetti, fireworks, balloons, and angel.

The AR effects show up in the camera viewfinder when sending a picture using the Messages app. When you send a picture to someone using Android Messages, you can select any of the five AR effects from the effects tab. While it looks like Google is starting off with just five effects, it is entirely likely the company will add more effects in the future. As can be seen in the images below, the AR effects in the Android Messages app work quite well, with the objects being accurately placed in front and behind the subject's face.