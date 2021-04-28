What you need to know Google has announced that it's finally bringing a search bar to Stadia.

Several new features and enhancements are in the works for Google Stadia.

Android users will soon be able to access Stadia from the web browser.

While Google Stadia has improved since its launch, adding plenty of new games to its repertoire, some fairly basic functions are still missing from the service. Fortunately, Google has listened to its users and is working on bringing several new features to the platform, which should greatly enhance the experience. The first and probably most important function coming to Stadia is the search bar. This feature has been surprisingly absent from Stadia, despite the platform being developed and operated by the largest search provider in the U.S. With the addition of a search bar, it should be much easier for Stadia players to search through the platform's continuously growing catalog to find the best Stadia games. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Another way Google Stadia is making it easy to sift through games is with the updated Library UI that now allows for games to be sorted. That means users can now distinguish between purchased, free, and Pro games in their library.

Unfortunately, the search functionality is only arriving on Stadia for Web, leaving the app behind. Google is, however, is working on expanding Stadia access to web browsers on the best Android phones, among some other features that are in development: Activity feed to let players show off their best video captures and give friends easy access to games states with State Share.

Stadia will allow users to select and delete multiple captures at once. You can get a look at how these upcoming features may appear when they arrive. Google has noted that there may be some changes between these mockups and when the features eventually roll out to users:

Bringing in more features like this should help newer platforms like Stadia to offer more robust and feature-complete gaming experiences. The new search bar and updated library UI are rolling out starting today. There is no release set for the additional features, but they are in development and are likely to reach Stadia players soon.