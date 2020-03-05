Now, according to a post on Reddit, Stadia has begun rolling out support for 4K streaming on the web. Previously, 4K was only supported when using a Chromecast Ultra, but with this new option, you'll now be able to play your games in 4K using the Chrome browser.

Google's game streaming service Stadia launched last November with a lukewarm reception. Unfortunately for Google, the service has been more defined by what it can't do, rather than what it can do. However, over the past few months, the Stadia team has been playing catch up adding feature after feature.

So far, users have reported 4K support working for games such as Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Grid, and Mortal Kombat 11. Not every Stadia user is seeing the new option for 4K quality on the web, though. To check for yourself, start up a game and then press shift + tab. From there, enter the connection menu, and you should see a 4K label like in the screenshot if the option is available for you.

At this time, it is uncertain how Google will handle supporting 4K streams. The option may show up for people who have lower resolution screens such as 1440p or 1080p, or maybe it will only show the option to users with 4K capable monitors. As of now, I'm still waiting for it to appear on my account.

Support for 4K on the web isn't the only thing Stadia has been up to recently. Earlier this week, the team added the ability to download screenshots and videos, allowing you to share them with friends more easily. Then yesterday, we learned that the head of Sony Santa Monica, the studio responsible for God of War, had joined Stadia to run its new studio in Playa Vista, California.