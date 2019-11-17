Stadia controller

What you need to know

  • Google Stadia is an upcoming cloud gaming service.
  • It's expected to launch on November 19.
  • Only 22 games will be available at launch, with some more coming before 2020.
  • You can purchase the Stadia Premiere Edition for $129 on the Google Play Store.

A few days ago, the Google Stadia team said that the service would only launch with 12 games. As expected, this sparked a lively debate on social media because a lot of the games were older experiences. Today, Android Central received another press release saying that Stadia was now launching with 22 games. You can read about them below.

  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  • Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2
  • Destiny 2: The Collection
  • Farming Simulator 2019
  • Final Fantasy XV
  • Football Manager 2020
  • Grid 2019
  • Gylt
  • Just Dance 2020
  • Kine
  • Metro Exodus
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • NBA 2K20
  • Rage 2
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Samurai Shodown
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider
  • Thumper
  • Tomb Raider 2013
  • Trials Rising
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood

What do you think of this selection? Let us know. Destiny 2: The Collection and Samurai Shodown will be available for free as part of your Stadia Pro subscription. While many gamers will be disappointed with only 22 games, almost all of which have been on the market for months, hopefully, the others that will launch before 2020 will encourage more users to adopt the platform.

