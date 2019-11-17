A few days ago, the Google Stadia team said that the service would only launch with 12 games. As expected, this sparked a lively debate on social media because a lot of the games were older experiences. Today, Android Central received another press release saying that Stadia was now launching with 22 games. You can read about them below.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2

Destiny 2: The Collection

Farming Simulator 2019

Final Fantasy XV

Football Manager 2020

Grid 2019

Gylt

Just Dance 2020

Kine

Metro Exodus

Mortal Kombat 11

NBA 2K20

Rage 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Red Dead Redemption 2

Samurai Shodown

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Thumper

Tomb Raider 2013

Trials Rising

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

What do you think of this selection? Let us know. Destiny 2: The Collection and Samurai Shodown will be available for free as part of your Stadia Pro subscription. While many gamers will be disappointed with only 22 games, almost all of which have been on the market for months, hopefully, the others that will launch before 2020 will encourage more users to adopt the platform.