Google Stadia is a next-generation cloud game streaming platform that launched late last year. For $10 a month — there's a free version coming in 2020 — you gain access to streaming at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. It's getting a lot of new games in the coming months, but it got three new features today.

Today, the Stadia team announced that 5.1 surround sound, on-screen keyboard support, and mobile connection notifications were coming to the service. You can read the post on the Stadia Community Blog below.

We've rolled out some new features on Stadia... 5.1 surround sound on web... You'll now see an on-screen keyboard on web when you have a gamepad connected to Stadia... You'll see notifications for your connection quality while playing on mobile devices.

It's great to see that Google is constantly improving the service. Let's hope that it gets more games so it'll appeal to more people.