What you need to know
- Google Stadia is a cloud game streaming service.
- It's getting a lot of interesting games in the coming months.
- It just got 5.1 surround sound, an on-screen keyboard, and more today.
- You can purchase a Stadia bundle for $130 through the Google Store.
Google Stadia is a next-generation cloud game streaming platform that launched late last year. For $10 a month — there's a free version coming in 2020 — you gain access to streaming at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. It's getting a lot of new games in the coming months, but it got three new features today.
Today, the Stadia team announced that 5.1 surround sound, on-screen keyboard support, and mobile connection notifications were coming to the service. You can read the post on the Stadia Community Blog below.
We've rolled out some new features on Stadia... 5.1 surround sound on web... You'll now see an on-screen keyboard on web when you have a gamepad connected to Stadia... You'll see notifications for your connection quality while playing on mobile devices.
It's great to see that Google is constantly improving the service. Let's hope that it gets more games so it'll appeal to more people.
Everything you need
Stadia: Premiere Edition
A good way to start
This bundle includes everything you need to get started with Stadia. It includes the controller, Chromecast Ultra, Destiny 2, Samurai Shodown, and three months of the Stadia Pro subscription for you and a friend. It's a great way to begin your game streaming journey.
Pick up the parts
Chromecast Ultra
High-quality streaming
You can buy everything together or you can get just the basics for Stadia. The Chromecast Ultra is available to purchase now and lets you stream 4K TV as well as play games.
All you need
Stadia Controller
A firm grip on what's needed
The Stadia Controller is all you need to use Stadia if you already have the Chromecast Ultra. You can also use it on your other devices. Get the Wasabi colored one, it's gorgeous.
