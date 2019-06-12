On June 10, leaked renders surfaced of the Google Pixel 4 — giving us our first credible look at the phone. Just a couple of days later, Google did the unthinkable and confirmed the design by sharing its own official render on Twitter.

Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1

This official render matches the leaked one almost shot-for-shot, including the slick glass back and large rear camera housing. Google's render confirms that the Pixel 4 will consist of two rear cameras, an LED flash, and another sensor of some kind that could be used for depth-mapping or something else entirely.

As you can see, Google's also going for a much different design with the Pixel 4 than what we've seen in the past three generations. It looks like the company is finally ditching the two-tone style on the back and instead favoring a more traditional aesthetic. I always liked the look of Pixel phones, but after having the same general design recycled for three years, it'll be nice to have something different.

Specs-wise, the Pixel 4 remains mostly a mystery. It's safe to say that it'll be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor and ship with Android Q, but outside of that, your guess for its RAM, storage, battery, etc. is as good as ours.

Despite this early confirmation from Google, we're still not expecting the Pixel 4 to launch until this fall — likely in October. That makes this decision to confirm the phone's existence and design all the more peculiar, but considering how much the Pixel 3 series leaked last year, this is probably in Google's best interest to already acknowledge what's out there.

