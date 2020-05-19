What you need to know
- Google is finally adding a dark theme to its eponymous search app.
- It'll be available on iOS 12, iOS 13, and Android 10.
- The rollout starts from now through the end of the week.
Dark mode, after rolling out in Android officially last year with Android 10, has been making its way slowly to all of Google's apps. Now, it's the turn of the eponymous Google app to grab the popular feature. Google announced the update today, explaining that dark mode would work with both Android 10's and iOS 13's default system settings. For iOS 12 users, Google will offer the option to change it with an in-app toggle as the operating system lacks a system-wide dark theme.
Starting today & fully rolling out this week, dark mode is now available for the Google App on Android 10 and iOS 12/13. By default, the Google App will reflect your device’s system settings in Android 10 & iOS 13. If that’s set to a dark theme, the app will be in dark mode…. pic.twitter.com/ZqSD33ZhNt— Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) May 19, 2020
Like most of Google's apps for Android, the dark mode update has already been rolling out for some time before this as the company A/B tested the feature. Don't expect AMOLED black tones like with Facebook Messenger or Instagram, Google's dark themes have consistently been dark grey and this app is no exception to that rule.
By the end of the week, it should reach Android 10 users who haven't yet received the update in previous rollouts, as well as iOS users in general.
