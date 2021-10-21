Google's renewed look at the smart home took shape at its smart home developer's summit, revealing a unified Google not often seen. While we've seen many names for the tech giant's tools and smart home initiatives over the years, the company is bringing everything together, including its development toolkits, under the Google Home name.

If you're picking up the best smart home products in the future, all of these new changes should ensure your smart home devices work better than ever. Much of this revolves around the Matter initiative, which is aiming to debut its unified smart home standard where devices from all vendors — be it Google, Amazon, Eufy, Arlo, etc. — will work together in ways they simply don't right now.

As part of the new Google Home initiative, the tech giant is building Matter support into Nest and Android products once the new standards are finalized next year. Once completed, Google aims to make setting up a Matter-enabled smart home device as simple as pairing Bluetooth headphones with your phone.