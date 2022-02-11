Google loves to throw apps at the wall, see what sticks, then scrape up the failures and throw them onto the successes as a garnish. It's taken that approach with its messaging apps, reader apps, and productivity apps, among others. On Thursday, Google announced that Google Currents would be the latest tool to get frankensteined onto another service.

Currents, originally the branding for a social magazine app replaced by Google Play Newsstand in 2013, later became a G Suite app where users could "have meaningful discussions and interactions" by sharing information and tagging people in a collaborative space (similar to a Slack channel). Announced in 2019, it replaced Google+ in July 2020.

Now, Google plans to pivot more of its efforts to Google Spaces and transition Currents users into its new ecosystem. It will "bring remaining content and communities over to the new Spaces experience" by 2023, though a specific month isn't given.