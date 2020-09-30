What you need to know
- Google Play Movies and TV is being renamed today simply to Google TV.
- An app update will bring the name change to U.S. users from today.
- Google TV is also the name of Google's new Android TV interface that ships on its new Chromecast.
Google is rebranding the Google Play Movies and TV app to Google TV, the company announced today. It's the same name that the company gave its custom interface for Android TV, and its supposed to reflect that the experience it offers with the new Chromecast is also available on mobile.
The rebranding is rolling out as an app update first to users in the U.S. today. Google hasn't said when it'll come to people in other countries yet.
With Google Play Music gone and now Google Play Movies and TV, the Google Play brand is losing its power as Google's entertainment brand. It's likely that it may rebrand apps like the Play Store and Google Play Books, or simply keep the name for its app store and rename the Play Books app to something else. Either way, the writing's on the wall.
Chromecast with Google TV
The Chromecast with Google TV is Google's first real TV stick in the traditional sense. Coming in three sleek colors, the low-price and thoughtful interface make this a tempting product.
