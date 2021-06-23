Google today released another Android 12 Beta update, but don't expect any new features. This update is aimed at squashing bugs in the platform. Since it's a beta release, issues are expected, but bug fixes are appreciated just as well.

Here's what's new:

Fixed an issue that prevented users from accessing things on the lock screen. For example, swiping down for the notification shade, swiping away notifications, or swiping up to unlock the phone. (Issue #190702454)

Fixed issues that caused information such as weather and calendar events to not appear in the At a Glance widget on the home screen or lock screen. (Issue #190700432, Issue #190644743)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused flickering or jittery animations when accessing recent apps with gesture navigation.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused microphone and camera permission indicators to get stuck and disappear until the phone was rebooted.

Fixed an issue when using the Android Emulator with an Android Virtual Device (AVD) running Android 12 that prevented the AVD from connecting to the internet.

Fixed an issue where after taking Beta and resetting the device, some users are were stuck on setup wizard (Issue #190082536)

The latest Android 12 Beta was the most enthralling yet, presenting users with the much-awaited Material You redesign and Privacy Dashboard, among other features. Even with Android 12 being available for quite a few of the best Android phones, you'll still want a Google Pixel phone to try it out — just for the ease of download. If you'd rather wait for it to be consumer-ready, then you don't have long to wait.

Android 12 is expected to be made available for Pixel owners in September, with other smartphone brands following shortly after.