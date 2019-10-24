Yesterday, it was discovered that the Pixel 4's "Smooth Display" refreshes at 90Hz only when the brightness level is set above 75 percent. Google has now released a statement that sheds some light on why the Pixel 4's display switches to a lower refresh rate at lower brightness levels.

Google says the Pixel 4's screen is set to refresh at 60Hz in certain situations so that the battery life can be extended. Since the Pixel 4 has a relatively small 2,800mAh battery, we're not entirely surprised that Google decided to lower the refresh rate at certain brightness and ambient conditions.

While users can already force the Pixel 4's "Smooth Display" to refresh at 90Hz at all brightness levels from Developer Options, Google plans to release a software update that will enable 90Hz in "more brightness conditions." Fortunately, Pixel 4 owners will not have to wait very long for the update to arrive. Google expects to roll out the update sometime in the "coming weeks."

Here's the full statement sent to The Verge by Google: