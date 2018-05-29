It's rather commendable just how much better the Google Play Store is compared to the Android Market we had a few years back, and while Google's now on a more even playing field with Apple than ever before, there's still one area where the App Store reigns supreme — revenue.

According to Morgan Stanley Research, the Apple Store Store makes around four times more in net revenue from apps and games compared to the Play Store. Switch things over to money made on a per-device basis, and the App Store dominates Google even more with ten times as much revenue. In Q1 2018, the App Store saw $0.44 in revenue per download while the Play Store made only $0.10. Alternatively, $5.08 was generated per device with the App Store during Q1 compared to only $0.47 with the Play Store.