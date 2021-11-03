Google on November 3 opened user voting for the Google Play Best of awards. Android users around the world will be able to vote for their favorite apps and games of 2021 until November 17.

Google will announce the winners of both the Users' Choice awards and the Best of 2021 picks from the Google Play editorial team on November 30. The editorial team will be judging the best Android apps and games of 2021 on their overall quality, design, technical performance, and innovation.

The following apps are the nominees for the Users' Choice App of 2021 award:

And these are the nominees for the Google Play Users' Choice Game of 2021 award:

Last year, the Google Play Users' Choice app award was won by Disney+, while the Users' Choice game award went to SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off. The Google Play editorial team picked Loóna: Bedtime Calm & Relax as their app of the year, and Genshin Impact received the Best Game award.

You can vote for your favorite app and game of 2021 by heading over to the Play Users' Choice awards page.