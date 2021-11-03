What you need to know
- Voting for the Google Play Best of 2021 awards is now open.
- You can vote for your favorite Android apps and games of the year until November 17.
- Winners of the Users' Choice and Best of 2021 picks will be announced on November 30.
Google on November 3 opened user voting for the Google Play Best of awards. Android users around the world will be able to vote for their favorite apps and games of 2021 until November 17.
Google will announce the winners of both the Users' Choice awards and the Best of 2021 picks from the Google Play editorial team on November 30. The editorial team will be judging the best Android apps and games of 2021 on their overall quality, design, technical performance, and innovation.
The following apps are the nominees for the Users' Choice App of 2021 award:
- BitClass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!
- Sortizy- Recipes, Meal Planner and Grocery Lists
- Evolve Mental Health
- Being: your mental health friend
- Clubhouse: The Social Audio App
- EMBIBE: Learning
- Guardians – Personal & Family Safety
- SARVA – Yoga & Meditation
- FrontRow: Learn Singing, Music, Rap, Comedy & More
- Evergreen Club – Health, Fitness, Fun & Learning
And these are the nominees for the Google Play Users' Choice Game of 2021 award:
- MARVEL Future Revolution
- The Walking Dead: Survivors
- Beatstar – Touch Your Music
- Battlegrounds Mobile India
- Project Makeover
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
- Score! Hero 2
- Garena Free Fire MAX
- Pokémon UNITE
Last year, the Google Play Users' Choice app award was won by Disney+, while the Users' Choice game award went to SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off. The Google Play editorial team picked Loóna: Bedtime Calm & Relax as their app of the year, and Genshin Impact received the Best Game award.
You can vote for your favorite app and game of 2021 by heading over to the Play Users' Choice awards page.
