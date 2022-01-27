What you need to know
- Verizon will no longer be supported in the Google Play Store's carrier billing program starting in January.
- The carrier confirmed its removal from the list, citing a "business decision" rather than a security concern.
- Google advises users of its carrier billing feature in the United States to update their payment method for subscriptions.
If you're currently paying for apps and subscriptions in the United States through your carrier billing, you might want to update your payment method right now as Google plans to remove Verizon Wireless from the list.
Google Play's support page for accepted payment options in the U.S. confirms this news, first reported by Android Police. "As of January 2022, Verizon Wireless will no longer be an accepted payment method for subscriptions in the US," reads a warning on the page.
A number of Google Play users initially received an email from Google informing them that Verizon carrier billing support would be discontinued on February 22. At the moment, Verizon is still on the list of supported carriers, as are Boost Mobile and AT&T, which were previously removed and then restored.
Verizon also confirmed the report, telling Android Police that the company's removal from the list was a business decision. Previously, one user claimed on Reddit that Google said the change was made due to "security concerns."
However, you can still charge your Play Store purchases to your billing from some of the best wireless carriers in the U.S., including AT&T, Boost Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile, and US Cellular.
Google Play also accepts payment via credit or debit cards issued by American Express, Discover, JCB, MasterCard, Visa, and Visa Electron. You can also use your Google Pay balance, PayPal, Google Play balance, and Google Play gift cards to make payments.
