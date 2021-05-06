Google is announcing a new safety section that will live in Google Play app listings. The new section will encourage better transparency between users and app developers by including useful information about how an app uses data.

Google wants developers to indicate the kind of information that their app will use, including "approximate or precise location, contacts, personal information (e.g. name, email address), photos & videos, audio files, and storage files."

Developers have the ability to highlight if their app includes data encryption, whether or not the app can function without sharing or using certain data if users can request data deletion in the event of an app being uninstalled, and if their app follows Google's Family Policy which is required for apps aimed at kids.

A privacy policy will require developers to accurately represent the information displayed in this new safety section. The policy will be introduced in Q3 of this year, giving developers time to adjust before the deadline highlighted in Google's timeline: