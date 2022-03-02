Google finally launches its Play Pass subscription service in India

What you need to know

Google Play Pass is now available in India.

The service has been priced at ₹99 per month.

It offers ad-free access to 1000+ apps and games.

Google’s Play Pass subscription service, which offers access to many of the best Android apps and games without ads or in-app purchases, has finally made its way to India. The service was first launched in the U.S. in September 2019.

Android users in India can now get started with Play Pass with a one-month trial and subscribe for ₹99 per month. There’s also an annual plan priced at ₹899 and a prepaid plan that costs ₹109 per month. Family managers will be able to share their Play Pass subscription with up to five other family members using Google family group.

To start your trial, all you need to do is open the Play Store app on your Android phone and tap on the profile icon at the top right of the screen. You can access the collection of apps and games available through the dedicated Play Pass tab in the app. Alternatively, you can just look for the Play Pass “ticket” when you’re browsing the Play Store.

The Play Pass collection for India currently includes 1000+ titles in 41 different categories — ranging from puzzles and action games to apps that help you become more productive. Some of the well-known games that are part of the collection include Jungle Adventures, World Cricket Battle 2, and Monument Valley.

You’ll also find hidden gems like Photo Studio Pro, Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD, and more. Google says it will continue working with global as well as local developers to add new games and apps to the collection every month. Play Pass will also allow Indian developers to reach a wider audience for their apps.