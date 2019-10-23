The 90Hz "Smooth Display" on the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL is one of the biggest selling points of the two smartphones. However, Android developer Brian Sefcik has now discovered that the phone's "Smooth Display" switches to a lower 60Hz refresh rate on lower brightness levels.

Sefcik found that the Pixel 4's display switches from 90Hz to 60Hz when the brightness is set at 75% or less. This has been confirmed by XDA Developers' Mishaal Rahman, who verified it using the Logcat tool via ADB.

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL are actually the first phones with 90Hz displays that switch to a lower refresh rate depending on the brightness level. The OnePlus 7T and other phones featuring 90Hz displays do not switch to 60Hz when the brightness level is lowered.

Fortunately, however, it isn't very difficult to force the Pixel 4's display to refresh at 90Hz all the time. All you have to do is enable the "Force 90Hz refresh rate" setting under Developer Options. While forcing 90Hz refresh rate will give you better touch responsiveness and smoother animations, it will also have a negative effect on battery life.