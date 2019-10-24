The latest battleground for smartphone cameras is low-light photography. With tiny sensors and space-limited lenses, the quality of the nighttime photos your phone captures is heavily dependent on the software processing rather than the hardware. And that means there are lots of opinionated decisions being made about how to represent a scene. There's no single way, no "right" way, to capture a night shot with a phone — only what the phone's engineers think looks best.

And that opens us up to lots of analysis and spirited debate. The Google Pixel 4 and Apple iPhone 11 are the leaders in low-light photography, so there's no better comparison to make than putting these phones head-to-head to see which one handles the most challenging low-light scenes better. Intrepid, imposing and brilliantly calm resting in the Hudson River at 2 a.m., was a perfect subject and backdrop to spend hours taking photos with these two cameras to see how they handle the darkest of dark outdoor scenes. Here are the results.

This first collection of shots, besides just being really cool angles of Intrepid, immediately show the philosophical differences between how the Pixel and iPhone process night shots. The biggest themes that differentiate the cameras here: brightness, color temperature and clarity. The Pixel 4 is brighter, and downright better in sharpness and clarity in details. The Pixel is notably brighter than the iPhone, and that doesn't just apply to the main subject, but the entire scene. Night Sight on the Pixel boosts highlights and shadows — just look at the foreground in the second image, it's dramatically brighter than the iPhone. Obviously that isn't really what the scene looks like — the iPhone, leaving the foreground dark, is more like reality. And with the dimmer overall scene, you get more of the drama and emotion of a low light shot. Every Pixel photo is more eye-catching, but it surely isn't as natural as the iPhone's photo. The Pixel's white balance is much cooler, perhaps too cool in some instances. While the iPhone is much warmer ... perhaps too warm. I would actually prefer to have my photos land somewhere in between, but ultimately this is personal preference. But the combination of cool white balance with a brighter overall scene is in stark contrast to the combination of a warm white balance and darker overall scene. Again the Pixel is more eye-catching, but unnatural in comparison to the more true-to-life iPhone shot. This is a perfect example of how much the post-processing matters to modern smartphone photography. Now here's where the Pixel is just downright better: it's generally sharper and clearer than the iPhone. It isn't always entirely noticeable when viewed at smaller sizes, but zoom into any of the shots and you'll see sharper fine lines and cleaner details in all of the Pixel's photos. The Pixel is, in many cases, inexplicably sharp considering how little light is available — whereas in many cases I found the iPhone to have softness typical with a standard low-light shot that's using a longer shutter speed.

It's relatively easy to recreate a scene of inanimate objects, but our brains are particularly good at picking out issues with photos of humans. We subconsciously know what a person looks like, and sometimes when these night shooting modes do their thing they completely drop the ball. The Pixel not only nails the scene, it also does a much better job on the actual subject: the person. The top shot, of our very own Hayato Huseman, is pretty damning for the iPhone. The iPhone completely misses the subject of the photo, plunging everything into darkness — and despite staying dark and neutral, it's still rather noisy. I would've considered this a misfire or a Night mode fail ... but I took the shot multiple times with the same result. The scene is obviously very difficult, with most of the light coming from behind him, but just look at how well the Pixel did — bringing up the brightness across the scene, you can make out Hayato and the entire background. At the same time, zoom in and see just how much detail is left in his face, hair and clothing. That's incredible detail. It's a little over-brightened, and could be warmed up a bit, but I would take the Pixel shot here 10/10 times. The iPhone may do a better job on the sky and surroundings, but that's not the point of this shot. Now, the bottom shot, of the one and only MrMobile, is even tougher — not only does the camera need to figure out the person, but also a complex scene of textures in the dock, a city skyline and a night sky. (Also, this one took an extremely long capture time for both phones — but Michael's a pro and stood like a statue for this shot.) Unlike the shot of Hayato, the iPhone actually managed to get the subject and the rest of the scene exposed evenly — though obviously the Pixel is still brighter in both cases, along with its signature cool white balance. The Pixel, once again, undeniably did a better job on the person. Better detail, better sharpness, better clarity — zoom in and see just how blotchy and soft the iPhone is by comparison. The rest of the scene is much more of a toss-up; the Pixel arguably does a better job preserving detail in the dock, but the iPhone does a better job with the skyline and most notably the sky. The warmer white balance and darker exposure better represent that entire top half of the scene. I don't think that makes up for being so far behind the Pixel in terms of the actual subject and foreground of the shot, though.