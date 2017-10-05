The Pixel 2 comes with an 18W charger out of the box, but you'll be able to take advantage of 27W charging with the right adapter.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL bring a lot of goodies to the table, but while these two phones get a lot right, one feature that's noticeably absent from the handsets is wireless charging. Google is hoping to make up for this with cabled fast-charging, and thanks to the comment from one Googler, you'll be able to top up the Pixel 2 even faster than we initially thought.

Out of the box, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will come with an 18W USB-C power adapter that allows for seven hours of battery life in just 15 minutes. That's not a small number by any means, but if you manage to get your hands on a compliant power delivery charger, you'll be able to use a power adapter up to 27W with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Faster charge rates than 7 hours in 15 minutes? Count us interested.

A jump from 18W to 27W is quite substantial, and this means you'll be able to get even faster charging speeds than what Google offers by default. Not including the most powerful charger might seem like a cash-grab from the company, but you'll still be able to get insanely fast top-up speeds with the regular 18W adapter. However, if you want even faster rates, you have that option available to you. (Fear not, this isn't like what Apple is doing with its latest batch of iPhones).

If you want to pick up a 27W adapter while waiting for your Pixel 2 preorder to arrive, make sure that you purchase one that's compliant for 27W power delivery and from a brand that you trust to ensure you don't do any damage to your shiny new device.

