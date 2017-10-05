The Pixel 2 comes with an 18W charger out of the box, but you'll be able to take advantage of 27W charging with the right adapter.
The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL bring a lot of goodies to the table, but while these two phones get a lot right, one feature that's noticeably absent from the handsets is wireless charging. Google is hoping to make up for this with cabled fast-charging, and thanks to the comment from one Googler, you'll be able to top up the Pixel 2 even faster than we initially thought.
Out of the box, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will come with an 18W USB-C power adapter that allows for seven hours of battery life in just 15 minutes. That's not a small number by any means, but if you manage to get your hands on a compliant power delivery charger, you'll be able to use a power adapter up to 27W with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.
Faster charge rates than 7 hours in 15 minutes? Count us interested.
A jump from 18W to 27W is quite substantial, and this means you'll be able to get even faster charging speeds than what Google offers by default. Not including the most powerful charger might seem like a cash-grab from the company, but you'll still be able to get insanely fast top-up speeds with the regular 18W adapter. However, if you want even faster rates, you have that option available to you. (Fear not, this isn't like what Apple is doing with its latest batch of iPhones).
If you want to pick up a 27W adapter while waiting for your Pixel 2 preorder to arrive, make sure that you purchase one that's compliant for 27W power delivery and from a brand that you trust to ensure you don't do any damage to your shiny new device.
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
- Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL hands-on: Act two is great
- Google Pixel 2 specs
- Google Pixel 2 vs. Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?
- Pixel 2 vs iPhone 8: Camera Showdown
- Pixel 2 FAQ: Everything you need to know!
- Join our Pixel 2 forums
Reader comments
Google Pixel 2 will offer even faster charge speeds with a 27W adapter
So, I'm guessing that means neither of these are Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 compatible and to have "fast charging" you'll need specific adaptors from Google? If you don't use those, what's the fallback?
longer battery life :)
They're not. Google is using a non-propriety fast charging method - USB Power Delivery.
Sounds like 9V 3A (27W) charging is enabled vs. the 9V 2A (18W) max that the previous gen had.
The fallback depends on the charger. USB-C with USB-PD usually uses 5V 3A (15W).
USB-A to USB-C without a proprietary "fast charging" method I think tops out at 5V 2.4A (12W).
No need for specific adapters from Google. Like Ry said, they're using Power Delivery which is a non-proprietary fast charging standard. As long as the charger you're using supports PD, you're good to go. Quick Charge is proprietary to Qualcomm chips, therefore it can't ever be universal like PD can.
Yup. As Ry points out, you've got things backwards.
Qualcomm Quick Charge is the proprietary method, Google are about the only company doing it right.
Motorola uses 5V 3A (15W) as their "TurboPower Charging" for their USB fast charging method on their USB-C phones.
Although some of their USB-C phones like the Moto Z Force Droid support a higher 5V 5.7A (28.5W) profile, which may not be a specific USB-PD profile, for even faster charging.
The Moto Z Droid comes with a 30W adapter.
There should be one in the box...
It'll ship with an 18W charger, not a 27W charger though.
One of the many reasons I bought the essential phone.
But how fast does it charge with the headphone and charge adapter? USBC can't negotiate a faster charge rate than .5A when the data pins are used for audio. Maybe that expensive adapter has some magic to negotiate higher current.