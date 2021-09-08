Google has announced new printing options for Photos in the U.S. and Japan. The service now adds bigger size options for photo and canvas prints as well as a new way to have your print orders delivered to your doorstep.

Source: Google

The usual photo print sizes including 4×6, 5×7 or 8×10 are still in place. In addition to those formats, you can now have your best shots printed out in 11x14, 12x18, 16x20, and 20x30. For $0.18 per print plus shipping fee, you can get your photo prints delivered straight to your home.

As usual, you can order same-day prints from CVS, Walmart, and Walgreens in the U.S. However, the only sizes available for this option are 4x6, 5x7 or 8x10. In Japan, you can also pick up your prints the same day in 3.5x5 from any 7-Eleven store where the service is available.

The service kicked off in September 2019 when Google partnered with CVS and Walmart for same-day photo print delivery. Last year, Walgreens joined the partnership along with the launch of the premium print series. It's a monthly subscription that curates 10 recent photos from your library and prints them out for $6.99 per month.

For canvas prints, Google plans to add six new size options over the next few weeks. These include 8×10, 16×16, 20×30, 24×36, 30×40, and 36×36.

The additional options are a welcome development for those who want to turn their digital photos into print right from some of the best Android phones. Early in 2020, Google also launched its Monthly Photo Prints service that charges $8.99 a month to deliver 10 photos in 4x6 format in your mailbox.