Absolutely no one expected this. Google Photos and Nickelback have come together to give us a new take on the song "Photograph", and it's actually quite perfect. The ad updates the lyrics while fittingly taking viewers through various features recently introduced to the app that make it stand out among even the best Google Photos alternatives. You can check out the ad below.

Going through lead singer Chad Kroeger's own digital scrapbook brings up albums with dates and topics, such as concerts, desserts, and even Joey's head (we never do figure out what was on his head). Google recently improved the algorithm on Google Photos to group photos based on not only dates and places, but also some of your favorite things, which we later see include sunsets, cats, and hairstyles.

Speaking of hairstyles, after going through an interactive map of Kroeger's hometown, we're taken down a timeline of photos that could either be Kroeger's hair or a bowl of ramen — it's kind of hard to tell. The video also briefly shows off the new Cinematic Photos feature that turns photos into 3D images.