What you need to know
- Google Photos and Nickelback team up to update "Photograph" for the digital age.
- The video highlights many of the features that Google Photos offers.
- It's... interesting.
Absolutely no one expected this. Google Photos and Nickelback have come together to give us a new take on the song "Photograph", and it's actually quite perfect. The ad updates the lyrics while fittingly taking viewers through various features recently introduced to the app that make it stand out among even the best Google Photos alternatives. You can check out the ad below.
Going through lead singer Chad Kroeger's own digital scrapbook brings up albums with dates and topics, such as concerts, desserts, and even Joey's head (we never do figure out what was on his head). Google recently improved the algorithm on Google Photos to group photos based on not only dates and places, but also some of your favorite things, which we later see include sunsets, cats, and hairstyles.
Speaking of hairstyles, after going through an interactive map of Kroeger's hometown, we're taken down a timeline of photos that could either be Kroeger's hair or a bowl of ramen — it's kind of hard to tell. The video also briefly shows off the new Cinematic Photos feature that turns photos into 3D images.
Fifteen years ago, we had no idea that the photos on our mobile devices would become such a ubiquitous part of all of our lives. When Google approached us with the idea about marrying the song with Google Photos we felt like it would be a fun and nostalgic way to give the song a lyrical refresh and share some of our favorite memories.
Whether you love Nickelback or you don't, the ad is quite a brilliant way to not only show off the ways that Google Photos can help organize our memories but also celebrate the 15th anniversary of the band's All the Right Reasons album that "Photograph" was featured on.
Google One
If you want to upload to Google Photos in original quality, Google One should be a necessity for you. Starting at only $2 per month, you can significantly upgrade your cloud storage from the free 15GB all the way up to 2TB.
