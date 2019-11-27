Google Photos is arguably one of the best ways to manage photos on your mobile devices. It backs up your photos for free, ensuring you never lose your precious memories, and it even has a pretty decent photo editor built-in. Plus, Google is always working on ways to make it better by adding new features.

This November, we've seen quite a few changes come to the Google Photos app. Earlier in the month, Google rolled out a new overflow menu and the ability to sort your albums. Then, just this past week, we saw Photos get a new editing tool that allows you to doodle on your photos or add text.

Now, Google has some more changes in store for us, one of which is hopefully a bug. First off, Google has renamed the Assistant tab in the app to "For you." This is the section of the app that allows you to create new albums, collages, or order prints.