What you need to know
- Google Photos has a new feature that allows you to find similar images.
- The new capability comes in the form of a new button called "More like this."
- It appears that the new button is rolling out to users as a server-side update.
Google Photos has added a new feature that makes it easy to find similar photos taken at different times and locations, further expanding its already robust search functionality.
The Russian Telegram channel called Google News spotted the "More like this" button in Google Photos, which allows you to search for similar images in your library (via Android Police). When you tap the three-dot menu at the top right of a photo, the new button appears.
As its name implies, the feature scans for images that look like the one you're currently viewing. It does that by scanning your photo and then starting to scour your library for similar images. The new button sits between the "Add to album" and "Move to Archive" buttons.
The new feature is useful if you want to compare two photos from different times that appear to be the same. You can even use it to bring up photos that have slipped your mind.
It's a useful addition to Google Photos' existing tools, designed to improve your overall experience with the app. Google Photos introduced new search filters for the best Android phones earlier this year. These filters allow you to narrow down your search by person, location, image type, and other criteria.
The new button in the app appears to be rolling out as a server-side update, so you may not see it right away. Having said that, it should be available to everyone soon.
In the tablet world it's Apple, Amazon, and then everyone else
Ever since the iPad was released, numerous OEMs have tried to compete with mostly underwhelming Android tablets. At least in the U.S., only one company has had much success in claiming a degree of mind share and market share — Amazon.
PlayStation recap: State of Play underwhelms, Elden Ring delayed
Gearing up or the holiday season, PlayStation doesn't have a big AAA offering. Instead, fans will have to settle for smaller updates and announcements for upcoming games next year.
Best Android launchers for your phone 2021
Want to give your Android phone a new look with minimal effort? How about trying out a new launcher? If that sounds like something for you, we've rounded up the very best there is.
These are the best Google Pixel 6 car chargers right now.
In celebration of the new Google Pixel 6 hitting shelves, we've rounded up a list of the best USB-C compatible car chargers for Google Pixel 6 on the market right now.