Google Photos has added a new feature that makes it easy to find similar photos taken at different times and locations, further expanding its already robust search functionality.

The Russian Telegram channel called Google News spotted the "More like this" button in Google Photos, which allows you to search for similar images in your library (via Android Police). When you tap the three-dot menu at the top right of a photo, the new button appears.

As its name implies, the feature scans for images that look like the one you're currently viewing. It does that by scanning your photo and then starting to scour your library for similar images. The new button sits between the "Add to album" and "Move to Archive" buttons.

The new feature is useful if you want to compare two photos from different times that appear to be the same. You can even use it to bring up photos that have slipped your mind.

It's a useful addition to Google Photos' existing tools, designed to improve your overall experience with the app. Google Photos introduced new search filters for the best Android phones earlier this year. These filters allow you to narrow down your search by person, location, image type, and other criteria.

The new button in the app appears to be rolling out as a server-side update, so you may not see it right away. Having said that, it should be available to everyone soon.