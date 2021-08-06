What you need to know
- Google Pay has rolled out the ability to save and access your COVID-19 vaccination certificate in Australia.
- The certificate can be accessed even if you're offline.
- Google says the vaccination data is stored locally on your device.
Vaccination certificates are increasingly finding importance in almost every type of public places as lockdown restrictions due to COVID-19 start to ease. For Australians, Google is making it easier to access their vaccination cards on the best Android phones and show it when necessary wherever they go.
Google has announced that Google Pay users in Australia can now save their vaccination certificates on the app and quickly access the document if they need to prove at a restaurant, for example, that they've been fully vaccinated. The vaccine information can also be accessed even if you're not connected to the internet, and it's available in the same location in the Pay app where your cards and other passes are saved in.
People who received their second dose of vaccine in the country can also log in to Medicare through the MyGov website, view their COVID-19 digital certificate, and save it to their phone. Alternatively, they can download their vaccination certificate through the Express Plus Medicare app. The feature was first rolled out in the U.S. in June, when Google updated the Passes API to allow developers who are affiliated with healthcare organizations or public health agencies to develop a digital card which can be used to demonstrate an individual's vaccination status.
Pay will display relevant details such as the type of vaccine and the date of immunization. These pieces of information are stored locally in your device instead of Google's servers for added safety. You'll also need to provide the password, PIN, or biometric data associated with your device each time you try to access those data.
It's worth noting that you don't need to have an existing Pay account to use the new feature. You can also add a shortcut for your vaccination card to your phone's home screen.
T-Mobile to shut down Sprint 3G network January 2022, LTE following in June
T-Mobile is finally shutting down Sprint's 3G network on January 1, 2022. LTE will be shut down on June 30, 2022. Customers with older phones that don't support T-Mobile's network will need to upgrade before then or they will lose service.
Review: Do some wild parkour in VR with Stride
Jumping from rooftop to rooftop, shooting bad guys along the way was once a thing you could only do on a flat screen, but Stride for Oculus Quest takes that concept and puts you in the shoes of the runner — from the safety of your VR headset, of course.
Fitbit Sense 2: News, leaks, release date, specs, and rumors
Fitbit's smartwatches have been improving at a rapid pace over the past few years, culminating in the premium Fitbit Sense. Here's what we currently know about a possible Sense 2.
Put your wallet away and pay with your Wear OS watch instead
Ready to start paying for your coffee with only your smartwatch? Here are all the Wear OS watches that support Google Pay.