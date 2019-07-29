Google threw the tech blogging world for another loop on July 29 when it shared a teaser video for the Pixel 4 to confirm two of its most-widely rumored features — air gestures and face unlock.

These features are part of something Google's calling "Motion Sense", and it's powered by the company's Soli chip. Face unlock has been present in tons of Android phones for years now, but Google's working to make its version the fastest and safest we've ever seen.

To make sure the Pixel 4's face unlock works as good as it can, however, Google's now confirmed that it had to conduct "field research" by going out on the streets and paying people with $5 gift cards to scan their faces. A report about this first surfaced earlier this month, but a Google spokesperson has now confirmed it.

Per an email sent to the The Verge: